Attorney Paul Fisher was filmed this week near an anti-Israel demonstration in New Zealand confronting the protesters.

The video of Fisher went viral on social media in the country and many complaints were filed against him with the Law Society.

In the video, Fisher shouted “Shame on you” at the protesters and called them "antisemitic pigs." He also asked, “Where were you on October 7?”

John Minto, the Cambridge for Palestine, the organization that organized the protest against Israel, claimed that Fisher "is just blind to what Israel is doing in the most appalling way."