Columbia University interim president Katrina Armstrong held closed-door meetings with faculty over the weekend to address mounting concerns about the school’s future amid federal investigations, the Wall Street Journal reported. Armstrong warned of potential funding cuts while also attempting to downplay fears that the university’s recent agreement with the government compromised its academic independence.

At the center of faculty frustration is Columbia’s response to federal scrutiny, particularly regarding its mask policy. While the university’s agreement with the Trump administration included a commitment to banning identity-concealing masks during unauthorized protests, Armstrong reassured faculty that there was no outright mask ban. This contradiction has fueled confusion and criticism among faculty and students alike.

Federal agencies have intensified their probe into Columbia, with six different government bodies investigating the university’s handling of harassment complaints. The Trump administration has already revoked $400 million in grants, and further financial penalties could place Columbia’s annual $1 billion in federal funding at risk. Armstrong emphasized that losing such funding would be “devastating” for students and faculty, particularly those in medical and research fields.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights is set to visit the campus this week to assess potential civil rights violations. Meanwhile, students have begun testing Columbia’s stance on the mask policy by wearing keffiyehs and face masks during protests, underscoring the university’s ambiguous messaging.

Faculty remains divided. Medical and research professors, who rely heavily on federal grants, feel they are unfairly bearing the financial burden of more politically active colleagues in the arts and humanities. Meanwhile, humanities faculty express concerns about academic freedom, viewing the administration’s agreement with the government as an erosion of independence.

Criticism has also been directed at Columbia’s board of trustees for failing to counter the narrative that the university harbors antisemitism. In response, Columbia is hiring an outside public relations firm to manage its image.

As tensions mount, Armstrong has called for unity and patience. “This impossible situation has tested us all,” she said. However, with continued protests and mixed signals on policy enforcement, faculty and students remain deeply divided on the university’s path forward.