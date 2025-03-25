The lives of a family in Migdal HaEmek were shattered in a single moment recently when they discovered with absolute horror that their father had died in his sleep.

“Nothing will ever be the same,” cried his young widow, Margalit.

This year, Pesach will be starkly different in the Chazan household. Last year Tzion led a happy and lively seder.

This year, after his tragic passing, they will sit on the floor in mourning, remembering last week’s unerasable trauma when they discovered the lifeless body of their father. It’s something they can never, ever forget.

Those close to the family ask that anyone who is moved by their story help the Chazan family by donating to their emergency fund. His widow’s income is not nearly enough on its own to support her family, and they have a long and difficult journey ahead of them.

