Minister of Defense Israel Katz visited the Gaza Division on Tuesday, where he approved the operational plans to continue operations in Gaza and emphasized his determination to put pressure on Hamas until total victory is obtained.

Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai, Southern Command Commanding Officer Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, Gaza Division Commander Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram, 252nd Division Commander Brig. Gen. Yehuda Vach, and other commanders participated in the tour.

"I came here today to see the combat and the deployment of IDF troops in the field from up close ahead of future decision making," Katz stated during the visit.

Katz stressed that "our main goal is to bring the hostages home. If Hamas continues to refuse a deal, it will pay increasingly heavy prices by Israel taking land, eliminating terrorist operatives, and destroying infrastructure until its total defeat."

Katz emphasized that the IDF will continue operating with determination and force, following the instructions of the political echelon and the pre-determined strategic goals.