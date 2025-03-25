Tanya\n\n\n\n\n\n\n/ \n\n\n\n\n\n\nIggeres Ha’Kodesh - The Holy Epistle, \n\n\n\n\n\n\nEpistle 17,\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nClass 6\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\ntanyaonline.com/?p=2051\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\nAnd this is the meaning of the teaching of our Sages, of blessed memory:21 “[In the World to Come—\nhere meaning Gan Eden\n—there is no eating and drinking…, but the righteous sit] with their crowns on their heads, and they take delight [in the radiance of the Divine Presence].”22\n\n\n\n\nוְזֶהוּ שֶׁאָמְרוּ רַבּוֹתֵינוּ־זִכְרוֹנָם־לִבְרָכָה: "וְעַטְרוֹתֵיהֶם בְּרָאשֵׁיהֶם וְנֶהֱנִין כוּ'",\n\n\n\n\nA crown (\n\n\n\n\natarah\n\n\n\n\n) is something that encompasses and encircles,\n\n\n\n\n"עֲטָרָה" הִיא בְּחִינַת מַקִּיף וְסוֹבֵב,\n\n\n\nThis refers to an illumination that neither contracts nor adapts itself so that it can be vested in varying degrees within created beings; rather, it descends to the worlds23 and encompasses them all equally.\n\n\n\n\nand is called \n\n\n\n\nketer\n\n\n\n\n, as related to \n\n\n\n\nkoteret\n\n\n\n\n, \nthe capital which crowns a column,\n24\n as in the Beit Hamikdash built by King Solomon (I Kings, ch. 7).\n\n\n\nוְנִקְרָא "כֶּתֶר" מִלְּשׁוֹן "כּוֹתֶרֶת",\n\n\n\n\nAtarah\n\n\n is thus a crown worn on the head25 while \n\n\n\nketer\n\n\n\n means (as well) the crown atop a column.\n\n\n\nSince the illumination of light from the \n\n\nsefirah\n\n\n of \n\n\nketer\n\n\n that will be revealed in the World to Come results from the performance of the \n\n\nmitzvot\n\n\n that are likened to 620 (תר"ך) columns of light (corresponding to the 613 \n\n\nTorah\n\n\n commandments and seven Rabbinic commandments, numerically equal to the word כתר),26 the Alter Rebbe also explains the term “crown” as it applies to a column.\n\n\n\n\n[The \n\n\n\n\nsefirah\n\n\n\n\n of \n\n\n\n\nketer\n\n\n\n\n] is an intermediary which joins the radiance \nand revelation\n of the Emanator, the blessed \n\n\n\n\n\nEin Sof\n\n\n\n\n\n, to the emanated beings \nin the World of \n\n\nAtzilut\n\n\n,\n\n\n\nוְהוּא בְּחִינַת מְמוּצָּע הַמְחַבֵּר הֶאָרַת הַמַּאֲצִיל אֵין־סוֹף בָּרוּךְ־הוּא לְהַנֶּאֱצָלִים,\n\n\n\nThe Emanator is infinite while the emanated beings—which are within a world, and even the loftiest of worlds is bound by limitation—are finite. There must therefore be an intermediary between the two. It is the \n\n\nsefirah\n\n\n of \n\n\nketer\n\n\n that serves as this intermediary, for its internal dimension is related to the Emanator, and its external dimension is related to the emanated beings. It is thus through the \n\n\nsefirah\n\n\n of \n\n\nketer\n\n\n that the [infinite] \n\n\nEin Sof\n\n\n-light is drawn into the World of \n\n\nAtzilut\n\n\n and to the emanated beings which populate it.\n\n\n\n\nand in the future, it will radiate and become revealed in this world to all the righteous who will rise with the Resurrection,\n\n\n\n\nוְלֶעָתִיד יָאִיר וְיִתְגַּלֶּה בָּעוֹלָם הַזֶּה לְכָל הַצַּדִּיקִים שֶׁיָּקוּמוּ בַּתְּחִיָּיה\n\n\n\n\n(27“And Your people are all righteous…”28).29\n\n\n\n\n("וְעַמֵּךְ כּוּלָּם צַדִּיקִים כוּ'").\n\n\n\nThis transcendent degree of Divine light will thus be revealed to the entire Jewish people.\n\n\n\nAccordingly, the illumination that presently is received only by those beings that inhabit the World of \n\n\nAtzilut\n\n\n will radiate in the World to Come to this physical world as well. For unlike the indwelling illumination of \n\n\nGan Eden\n\n\n that is dependent upon the level and comprehension of each recipient, this revelation is an encompassing light from the \n\n\nsefirah\n\n\n of \n\n\nketer\n\n\n, which does not undergo contraction but radiates to all equally.\n\n\n\nThis results in a state of total revelation, whereby the very Essence of Divinity is visually perceived (\n\n\nre’iyat hamahut\n\n\n), as it is written, “The glory of G‑d shall be revealed, and together all flesh shall see….”30\n\n\n\n\nAnd this is the meaning of the teaching of our Sages, of blessed memory: “In the future, the righteous will be lauded as holy,”31 \nas G‑d is praised now,\n\n\n\nוְזֶה שֶׁאָמְרוּ רַבּוֹתֵינוּ־זִכְרוֹנָם־לִבְרָכָה: "עֲתִידִים צַדִּיקִים שֶׁיֹּאמְרוּ לִפְנֵיהֶם קָדוֹשׁ",\n\n\n\n\nfor “holy” signifies [lofty] separation;\n\n\n\n\nכִּי "קָדוֹשׁ" הוּא בְּחִינַת מוּבְדָּל,\n\n\n\n\nit is not subject to apprehension and knowledge\n\n\n\n\nשֶׁאֵינוֹ בְּגֶדֶר הַשָּׂגָה וָדַעַת,\n\n\n\n\nbecause it transcends by far the wisdom and knowledge which are attainable in \n\n\n\n\nGan Eden\n\n\n\n\n,\n\n\n\n\nכִּי הוּא לְמַעְלָה מַּעְלָה מִבְּחִינַת הַחָכְמָה וָדַעַת שֶׁבְּגַן עֵדֶן,\n\n\n\n\nfor Scripture states, “\n\n\n\n\nchochmah\n\n\n\n\n shall be found from \n\n\n\n\nayin\n\n\n\n\n (‘naught’).”32\n\n\n\n\nכִּי "הַחָכְמָה מֵאַיִן תִּמָּצֵא" כְּתִיב,\n\n\n\n\nThis refers to the supreme \n\n\n\n\nketer\n\n\n\n\n which, in the sacred \n\n\n\n\nZohar\n\n\n\n\n,33 is called \n\n\n\n\nayin\n\n\n\n\n,\n\n\n\n\nהוּא בְּחִינַת "כֶּתֶר עֶלְיוֹן" הַנִּקְרָא "אַיִן" בַּזּוֹהַר הַקָּדוֹשׁ,\n\n\n\n\nand the bestowal of its radiance is manifest, \ni.e., its essence is apprehended, \nonly when, after the Resurrection, the soul is vested in a pure and clear body.\n\n\n\n\nוְהַשְׁפָּעָתוֹ וְהֶאָרָתוֹ בִּבְחִינַת גִּילּוּי – הוּא דַוְקָא כְּשֶׁהַנְּשָׁמָה תִּתְלַבֵּשׁ בְּגוּף זַךְ וְצַח אַחַר הַתְּחִיָּה,\n\n\n\nThe Alter Rebbe now goes on to explain why in \n\n\nGan Eden\n\n\n, when the soul is not encumbered by a body, the light of \n\n\nketer\n\n\n cannot be manifest, whereas—paradoxically—this revelation becomes possible only in the World to Come at the time of the Resurrection, when the soul is once again invested within a body.\n\n\n\n(For, as is well known,34 the determining opinion is that of the \n\n\nRamban\n\n\n,35 who states that the ultimate reward will be specifically at the time of the Resurrection, when the soul will again be found within a body.)\n\n\n\n\nFor “Their beginning \n(i.e., the loftiest initial level\n) is wedged \n\n\n\n\nin their end\n\n\n\n\n.”36\n\n\n\n\nכִּי "נָעוּץ תְּחִלָּתָן בְּסוֹפָן" דַּוְקָא,\n\n\n\nThis is explained in the teachings of \n\n\nChasidut\n\n\n37 as follows: “Beginning” refers to a level of Divinity that utterly transcends the evolvement of any created worlds. This level of Divinity is wedged in the last level preceding the creation of the evolving worlds, the \n\n\nsefirah\n\n\n of \n\n\nketer\n\n\n. \n\n\nKeter\n\n\n is revealed only in the “end” of all worlds—i.e., \n\n\nwithin this physical world\n\n\n—during the time of the Resurrection. \n\n\nGan Eden\n\n\n, by contrast, is incapable of receiving this transcendent level of revelation in an internalized manner.\n\n\n\nThus, while the lesser radiance that is muted to match the respective limitations of the evolving worlds can be absorbed by the soul (in \n\n\nGan Eden\n\n\n) in its disembodied state, the transcendent radiance issuing from \n\n\nketer\n\n\n is revealed to the soul only when it is clothed within a body.\n\n\n\n\nLikewise, as is known, “The final deed—\ni.e., the last stage of creation: this physical world\n—was first in thought….”38\n\n\n\n\nוְ"סוֹף מַעֲשֶׂה בְּמַחֲשָׁבָה תְּחִלָּה כוּ'", כַּנּוֹדָע.\n\n\n\nThought and creation both have aspects that are “first” and “last”; the “last” (i.e., lowest) level of creation, which is this world, is rooted in the “beginning” (i.e., in the highest level) of the Divine thought.\n\n\n\nThis is why specifically the deeds performed in this “last” world of creation, while the soul is clothed in a physical body, are able to elicit and draw down the radiance of \n\n\nketer\n\n\n. As explained here by the Alter Rebbe, this refers to the \n\n\nmitzvah\n\n\n of \n\n\ntzedakah\n\n\n, as well as to \n\n\n\nmitzvot\n\n\n\n in general, all of which are termed \n\n\n“tzedakah\n\n\n.”39\n\n\n\nFor it is the performance of physical \n\n\nmitzvot\n\n\n in this material world that arose first in G‑d’s thought and will, at the level of the Divine \n\n\nketer\n\n\n, for the physical \n\n\nmitzvot\n\n\n are the ultimate purpose of creation.\n\n\n\nReturning to the earlier discussion: It is now clear why in future time, the righteous (and “Your people are \n\n\nall\n\n\n righteous”) will be lauded as holy: they will all have revealed to them that Divine radiance that is “holy” in the sense that it transcends apprehension. Moreover, they will become so unified with this revelation that the term “holy” will apply to them as well.\n\n\n\n _____\n\n\n\nFOOTNOTES\n\n\n\n____________\n\n\n\n \n\n\n21.\n\n\n \n\n\nBerachot\n\n\n 17a.\n\n\n\n\n22.\n\n\n Note by the Rebbe: “The former phrase (‘with their crowns on their heads’) alludes to \n\n\nmakif\n\n\n, the encompassing light; adding to this, the latter phrase (‘and they take delight [in the Divine Presence]’) alludes to \n\n\npnimi\n\n\n, the indwelling light.”\n\n\n\n\n23.\n\n\n At this point, the Rebbe noted that although this illumination is present even in the lower worlds, it cannot be said that it illumines them with the same degree of luminosity as in its own inherent state. For while it is true that the light of “\n\n\nsovev kol almin\n\n\n illumines all worlds equally, there yet remains an entirely separate question—whether it is revealed [to the worlds to quite the same degree] as it exists in itself [which indeed it does not do]. Though a king’s august majesty transcends all of his subjects equally, their perception of it does not at all resemble its own intrinsic state. (Indeed, this is true not only with regard to the king’s objective, essence, but even insofar as he is revealed to—and is aware of—himself.)”\n\n\n\n\n24.\n\n\n Note by the Rebbe: “I.e., \n\n\nthis\n\n\n is the etymology that is relevant here rather than that of \n\n\nkatar li \n\n\n[\n\n\nJob 36:2\n\n\n; lit., ‘wait for me’], which implies silence and abnegation. (See \n\n\nLikkutei Torah\n\n\n, \n\n\nBamidbar\n\n\n 69a; beginning of \n\n\nHemshech 5672\n\n\n.)”\n\n\n\n\n25.\n\n\n Cf. \n\n\nPsalms 21:4\n\n\n.\n\n\n\n\n26.\n\n\n Cf. the prayer of R. Nechuniah ben Hakanah, cited and expounded in Epistle 29, below.\n\n\n\n\n27.\n\n\n Parentheses are in the original text.\n\n\n\n\n28.\n\n\n \n\n\nIsaiah 60:21\n\n\n.\n\n\n\n\n29.\n\n\n Note by the Rebbe: “This verse is cited here, for this is one of the differences between the time of the Resurrection and \n\n\nGan Eden\n\n\n. As to the former, ‘Your people are \n\n\nall\n\n\n righteous,’ whereas \n\n\nGan Eden\n\n\n is not merited by all (see \n\n\nTorah Or\n\n\n, \n\n\nParashat Yitro\n\n\n 73b; \n\n\nLikkutei Torah\n\n\n; and elsewhere).” Although the Alter Rebbe says below that “it is impossible to attain this level until one has first been in \n\n\nGan Eden\n\n\n,” which would seem to presuppose that all Jews will merit \n\n\nGan Eden\n\n\n as well, the Rebbe notes that when the Alter Rebbe writes above that “Your people are all righteous,” he means only that “they will all \n\n\nrise\n\n\n at the Resurrection, which will embrace everyone from Moses and the Patriarchs and so on, to the water-drawers. And it is self-evident that there will be enormous distinctions between their respective revelations at that time, each according to his measure (in \n\n\nGan Eden\n\n\n), and so on.”\n\n\n\n\n30.\n\n\n \n\n\nIsaiah 40:5\n\n\n.\n\n\n\n\n31.\n\n\n \n\n\nBava Batra\n\n\n 75b.\n\n\n\n\n32.\n\n\n \n\n\nJob 28:12\n\n\n. Note by the Rebbe: “In the place where \n\n\nchochmah\n\n\n is to be found (\n\n\nGan Eden\n\n\n), [the level of] \n\n\nketer\n\n\n is in a state of concealment—\n\n\nayin\n\n\n.”\n\n\n\n\n33.\n\n\n Note by the Rebbe: “See \n\n\nMishpatim\n\n\n 121a: ‘And \n\n\nchochmah\n\n\n…,’ and elsewhere.”\n\n\n\n\n34.\n\n\n See S\n\n\nefer Hamitzvot\n\n\n of the \n\n\nTzemach Tzedek \n\n\n(\n\n\nDerech Mitzvotecha\n\n\n), \n\n\nMitzvat Tzitzit\n\n\n. See also \n\n\nLikkutei Torah\n\n\n, \n\n\nTzav\n\n\n 15c.\n\n\n\n\n35.\n\n\n \n\n\nShaar Hagemul\n\n\n.\n\n\n\n\n36.\n\n\n \n\n\nSefer Yetzirah\n\n\n 1:7.\n\n\n\n\n37.\n\n\n \n\n\nHemshech\n\n\n \n5666\n, p. 346.\n\n\n\n\n38.\n\n\n Liturgy, Friday Evening hymn \n\n\nLechah Dodi\n\n\n (\n\n\nSiddur Tehillat Hashem\n\n\n, p. 132; \n\n\nAnnotated Edition\n\n\n, p. 157).\n\n\n\n\n39.\n\n\n See \n\n\nTanya\n\n\n, Part I, ch. 37; see also below, Epistle 32.