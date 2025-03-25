A huge 2200-year-old pyramidal structure with a way station beneath it – from the days of the Ptolemaic and Seleucid rulers— is now being unearthed in the Judean Desert, north of Nahal Zohar, by a joint Israel Antiquities Authority/Ministry of Heritage excavation, with volunteers from all over the country. Site findings so far include papyrus documents written in Greek, bronze coins of the Ptolemies and of Antiochus IV, weapons, wooden tools, and fabrics.

According to Matan Toledano, Dr. Eitan Klein, and Amir Ganor, excavation directors on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, “What we have here is one of the richest and most intriguing archaeological excavations ever found in the Judean Desert. This pyramidal structure we discovered is huge, and made of hand-hewn stones, each one weighing hundreds of kilograms. Already in the first excavation week, the volunteers found written historical documents, exceptional bronze vessels and remains of ancient furniture, which thanks to the desert climate were preserved in amazing condition. This is a very promising site – every moment new findings are discovered, and we are filled with anticipation for what else the next three weeks might produce!”

The Nahal Zohar excavation is part of an extensive Judean Desert operation initiated about 8 years ago, led by the Israel Antiquities Authority, to save archaeological finds endangered by constant illicit excavation and thieving in this region. This national project is funded jointly by the Ministry of Heritage, the Judea and Samaria Civil Administration Archaeology Department, and the Israel Antiquities Authority. The dedicated Robbery Prevention Unit survey team systematically searched the entire Judean Desert region along 180 kilometers of cliffs and located about 900 caves. With the help of abseiling equipment, advanced technologies, and unique documentation methods, thousands of rare items were uncovered – including scrolls deliberately hidden in these caves, papyrus fragments, wooden utensils, weapons, leather items, and coin hoards.

“This excavation changes the site’s historical record,” said Toledano, Klein and Ganor. “Contrary to previous hypotheses that attributed this structure to the First Temple period, it seems that it was built later – during the Hellenistic period – when the land of Israel was under Ptolemaic rule. We still do not know for certain what the building’s purpose was: Is this a guard tower, guarding an important commercial route through which the Dead Sea resources of salt and bitumen were transported to the coastal ports? Or at some point was this enormous structure on the mountaintop marking a grave, or serving as a monument in ancient history? It is an enthralling historical mystery – and to our delight, the public coming to volunteer in the excavation are our partners in uncovering the answers.”

According to Eli Escusido, Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority: “The Judean Desert survey is one of the most important archaeological operations ever undertaken in the State of Israel’s history. The discoveries are exciting and even emotional, and their significance for archaeological and historical research is enormous. Right now, just before Passover and with the onset of Spring, I invite the people of Israel to come and participate! In such a challenging time as we are in, a few days of staying in and experiencing discovery in the Judean Desert offer a connective and uplifting experience for everyone.”