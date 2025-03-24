Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a medical examination of his eye today (Monday) during his day of testimony at the District Court.

Following his complaint of eye discomfort, a doctor was called in to examine his condition during the hearing. Attorney Amit Hadad, who represents Netanyahu, announced at the beginning of the hearing that the Prime Minister has an eye problem and that a doctor was expected to arrive later today. Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman replied that as soon as the doctor arrived, the hearing would be stopped for the examination.

After several hours, the Prime Minister's entourage reported that the examination was completed, and the doctors diagnosed a small scratch on his cornea.

According to their instructions, the appropriate treatment is the use of eye drops. "The Prime Minister is continuing according to the established schedule," the Prime Minister's Office reported.