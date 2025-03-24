Introducing Achdut Israel (Slate #8)—a movement born out of grief, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to those who have sacrificed everything for Am Yisrael.

Backed by influential leaders such as Davidi Ben Zion, Orit Mark Ettinger, and Natan Sharansky, Achdut Israel is running in the World Zionist Congress (WZC) elections, which will take place from now until May 4, 2025. Their mission is direct and deeply personal: to secure funding, aid, and long-term support for those whose lives have been irreversibly altered by war and terror.

Who We Are

Achdut Israel was founded by Davidi Ben Zion, Deputy Head of the Samaria Regional Council and a Board Member of Keren Kayemet L’Yisrael (KKL), which oversees over $1 billion in annual funding for Zionist initiatives across Israel. Alongside him are figures like Orit Mark Ettinger, an inspiring speaker and activist who has turned her family’s personal tragedies into a national mission of hope, and Natan Sharansky, a global icon for Jewish perseverance and unity.

What unites them—and all of us—is the belief that we cannot rebuild Israel’s future without first healing those left behind.

What We Do

Through our flagship project, Operation Koach Tzvika, Achdut Israel acts as a second responder to the trauma of war. Our initiatives focus on four key areas:

Support for Families – Providing emotional and financial assistance to families of reservists who are left without income or support for months on end.

Widows & Orphans – Funding therapy, milestone celebrations, education, and basic needs so no one feels forgotten.

Amputees – Renovating homes for accessibility, finding jobs that restore dignity, and supporting lifelong recovery.

Self-Defense Training – Through Koach Tzvika, we send combat experts around the world to train synagogues, schools, and Jewish communities in proactive self-protection amidst rising antisemitism.

You can learn more about each initiative here.

Why Your Vote Matters

The World Zionist Congress, the “parliament of the Jewish people,” determines how KKL and other Zionist bodies allocate over $1 billion in annual funding. By voting for Achdut Israel in the current elections, Jews around the world—especially in North America—have the power to influence where that money goes.

With your vote, we can direct significant resources toward the most vulnerable members of Israeli society: families torn apart by war, children left without parents, and heroes whose lives have been forever changed in battle.

Voting is open now through May 4, 2025, and only takes a few minutes.

Vote here: www.achdutisrael.com

Learn more about the WZC elections>>>

Our Ask: Stand With Us

At its core, Achdut Israel is about unity. We believe that Am Yisrael is strongest when we stand together—not just during war, but in its aftermath.

Voting for Slate #8 – Achdut Israel is not a political gesture. It’s a declaration:

That widows and orphans deserve dignity.

That amputees deserve an opportunity.

That Jewish communities deserve protection.

That those who protect us are never left behind.

We hope you’ll join us.

Vote Slate #8 – Achdut Israel>>>

