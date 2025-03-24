During a discussion held on Monday at the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Shimon Or, uncle of Avinatan who is being held hostage in Gaza, harshly criticized Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, and put direct responsibility on him for failure in managing negotiations for the return of the hostages.

"Ronen Bar is responsible for the kidnapping of Avinatan," said Or, adding, "He is responsible for all the atrocities – for the 1,200 murders, for reckless negotiations with Hamas, while concealing information from the Prime Minister and not informing him about this document from Sinwar, which indicates that the entire negotiation is aimed solely at pulling Israeli society to pieces."

Or also noted that "for eighteen months, we have been holding negotiations that are yielding nothing and bringing no progress. They bring thirty hostages home, but leave Avinatan and the other hostages behind." He stated that Ronen Bar "was well aware of the fact that the families' protests only increased the price that Hamas is demanding."

During his remarks, he addressed the Knesset members and underscored: "Israeli society should think only of the hostages, not of Ronen Bar." He warned that "if they want to keep Ronen Bar as the Shin Bet chief, despite the government's decision, what will it do to the hostages?"

Finally, Or called for a change in the state's approach toward Hamas and for more taking more aggressive means. "We demand an ultimatum with a balance of fear. Hamas should know that it would be better for them to return the hostages alive, than what will happen to them if they are not returned safely."