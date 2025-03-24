The Attorney General’s Office filed an indictment in the Ramle Magistrate's Court against four kindergarten teachers from the Tzafririm daycare center in Lod, for physical and mental abuse of toddlers on a daily basis.

According to the indictment, defendants Mariana Zeitouna (31), Eden Barazani (22), Dafna Gali (70) and Christina Osov (35) abused eleven toddlers who were under their care.

Over a period of time and in dozens of different incidents, the women threw the toddlers onto mattresses, pushed them to the floor, forcefully covered their heads with a blanket, yanked their bodies and pulled their hair, assaulted and hit them, and in one case one of the defendants even kicked the exposed buttocks of one of the babies.

The indictment accuses the defendants of many offenses of aggravated assault, assault for no obvious reason and assault of a helpless person by a responsible person, which resulted in physical injury.

The Attorney General’s Office also submitted a request to the court to order that the defendants be prohibited from engaging in work that involves supervising and caring for children.