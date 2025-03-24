By now everyone has heard of the Trump Doctrine pithily encapsulated in the words "Make America Great Again." In President Donald Trump's foreign policy terms, and judging by his bellicose words and threatening actions, that also implies "Make America Isolated Again" and "Make America Neutral Again" as well as "Make America a Peace-Maker Again" as President Trump publicly abandons Ukraine, attacks its elected leader, casts doubts on America's alliance with and commitments to N ATO, and aligns himself with Russia as led by former KGB agent Putin who everyone regards as a dictator. (Trump is, of course trying to woo Russia away from Iran in order to enable a joint effort against its nuclear arms race, ed.)





During his first term as president Donald Trump earned his keep as far as Israel and the Jewish People are concerned: He recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital, moved the American embassy to Jerusalem, recognized Israel sovereignty over the Golan Heights, weakend and isolated Iran with severe sanctions, allowed Jonathan Pollard to move to Israel, commuted Sholom Rubashkin prison sentence, and all-around proved himself to be an Ohev Yisrael - the "best friend Israel ever had in the White House"!





While he repeats his slogan "Make America Great Again," at the same time, Trump openly brags of his relationships with China and North Korea's Communist totalitarian leaders. Trump has launched trade wars with America's closest neighbors, Mexico and Canada, and does not seem to have a high regard for America's traditional allies and their leaders in the Western World such as the United Kingdom, the 27 countries of the European Union, and the 32 member nations of NATO that stretch from Western, through Central, Northern, Southern and Eastern, Europe.

The proverbial cherries on top of it all is his wish to make Canada into America's "51st state", repossess the Panama Canal, and his arbitrary renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, a dig in the ribs at Mexico and presumably a poke in the eye/s of Latin America. There is also his stated desire to acquire Greenland that has belonged to Denmark for around 800 years. This is not to mention the havoc that he has unleashed with Musk and DOGE in the American homeland.

Trump talks about avoiding nuclear war and the dangers of bringing on World War Three while his policies may, unintentionally and with seeming self-righteousness, actually be contributing to the outbreak of another world conflagration by taking America out of play and thereby making the world unstable and unsafe. He's making enemies in trying to make friends out of America's and the West's enemies, such as Russia, China and North Korea and making enemies out of America's historical friends such as Canada, Mexico and the many countries of Europe and the world that look to America for protection and leadership.





The long-term implications for Israel of Trump's policies are also serious and troubling. As has been noted by some writers, Trump is actually a "peacenik" and that is how he clearly perceives himself in the war to the death between Russia and Ukraine. Trump is obviously appeasing Putin and Russia by constantly attacking Zelenskyy and Ukraine. He blames Biden's "stupidity" for America giving Ukraine $350 Billion in aid for its self-defense against Russia's invasion and aggression.

All this while Russia has in recent times invaded and bloodied Chechnya (invaded by Russia in 1994), Georgia (invaded by Russia in 2008), Syria (invaded by Russia 2015), and now Ukraine (invaded by Russia in 2014 and reinvaded in 2022). The American aid was not "candy" for Ukraine, as Trump calls it "(Zelensky) taking candy from a baby (Biden)", but was ultimately for the defense of the Western World and Western Alliance of which America is the leader and that puts the brakes on Russia's open hegemonic ambitions to recreate the crumbled and defunct former Soviet Union.





The latest sounds and reports coming out of Trump's emissaries' direct negotiations and by his negotiators with Hamas also seems to indicate that he is driven by visions of peace in dealing with the Arabs, even with the Jihadi terrorists of Hamas. Trump is rightly proud of his track record with the Arab countries that signed the Abraham Accords (Bahrain, UAE, Morocco, Sudan) who are nevertheless not on Israel's borders, so that the accords pale in comparison and have not accomplished more than the other peace treaties - not counting trade and tourism - Israel has with the Arabs of Egypt and Jordan that do share critical borders with Israel itself.





Trump is guided by a vision of peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia and he talks of wanting to make a "deal" with the Iranian Ayatollahs ignoring the fact that the rulers of both Saudi Arabia and Iran are not merely opposing conventional "businessmen" in keffiyehs who want to make "deals" but they are ruthless bloodthirsty fanatical Islamic fundamentalists who are opposed to the Western World's way of life and want to utterly destroy it, such as democracy, civil society, freedom of the press, freedom of religion and of speech and all the liberties that citizens of Western societies and countries enjoy and take for granted.





The good things that friends of Israel can agree with is that Trump lifted the partial American arms embargo of crucially needed weaposryimposed by Biden against Israel, he has given Israel a free hand with his political and geopolitical support including attacking Hamas again and stopping electricity and food trucks, and with his vision of exporting all the Arabs from Gaza and turning it into a new Mediterranean "riviera" that at this point remains but a near-Messianic dream waiting to come true for all true lovers of Israel!





More immediately and much more worrisome is the ongoing historical tendency of the USA to veer towards isolationism and neutrality and even artificial peacemaking, while it has long ago assumed the title of a dominant world superpower with its concomitant responsibility to the rest of the world. It is particularly resposible for the Western World because it is not just part of that world but it is its indispensable and indisputable leader.





History is a great teacher if one draws the right conclusions. If we go back and look at how America got involved in, and even contributed to the outbreaks of, the First World War (1914 –1918) and the Second World War (1939–1945), we see strikingly similar repetitive patterns between them and to what is transpiring in the present. In each case America turned a blind eye to reality and refused to get involved in a critical war being fought in Europe between European nations but was willy-nilly, by the hand of God, forced to enter the fighting arena on the side of the Western Alliances in Europe and ensuring the victory of the Allies because America was king, eerily similar to today's geopolitical strategic realities.





To understand the situation we are in today, and that America can never and never will escape its leadership role in the Western World, it is worth exploring this phenomenon in greater depth:





American Neutrality, Isolationism and Peacemaking Prior to, and Contributing to, World War One





Since AI is everywhere nowadays, I asked Google AI the following question: " what was America's policy to getting involved in World War One"? The following was the answer, that I could not have said any better using "Google Search Labs | AI Overview":



