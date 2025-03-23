Following the situational assessment, the 36th Division began preparations for operations in the Southern Command.

Over the past months, the division has completed operations in Lebanon and several months of operational activity in the northern arena.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF reported that troops, led by the Southern Command, have been operating throughout the Gaza Strip.

As part of the operation, and under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA, the troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure and rocket launchers and eliminated dozens of terrorists.

The 252nd and 143rd divisions operate in several locations to expand the security perimeter.

At the same time, fighter jets, aircraft, and naval vessels of the IAF and the Israeli Navy continue to strike targets and provide support to the ground forces.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל