Over the past few days, the IDF and ISA struck terror targets and terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip, in order to degrade Hamas' military capabilities and to remove threats posed to the State of Israel and IDF troops.

In these strikes, the IDF and ISA eliminated the deputy commander of Hamas' Gaza Brigade, the terrorist Ahmad Salman ‘Awj Shimali. Shimali was responsible for operations, planning the offensive strategy, and building the brigade's force in preparation for Hamas's brutal massacre on October 7.

The IDF noted that during the war, Shimali was responsible for the deployment of the Gaza Brigade's forces.

Additionally, the commander of Hamas' Shejaiya Battalion, Jamil Omar Jamil Wadiya, was also eliminated. For most of the war, Wadiya led the battalion after replacing the terrorist Wessam Farhat, who was eliminated in December 2023.

According to the IDF, Wadiya was responsible for deploying the battalion's forces against IDF troops and operated to restore and reorganize the battalion. Moreover, Wadiya was involved in the anti-tank missile attack on a yellow school bus in April 2011, in which 16-year-old Daniel Viflic was murdered.