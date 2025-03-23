Banners with photos of soldiers who fell in battle during the war, which were hung near the Hagvura (Heroism) Forum's protest tent in Jerusalem, were vandalized on Sunday by anti-government protesters.

A video posted to social media shows several protesters removing the banners as passersby attempt to figure out the motive for the action.

The Hagvura Forum, which consists of over 340 bereaved families, noted that this is not the first case where signs with fallen soldiers were defaced and there have been attempts to disrupt the operations of the tent, which hosts discussions, lectures, and other events calling for Israel to continue the war in Gaza until total victory. Due to the incidents, the forum management contacted Jerusalem District Police Commander Dep. Com. Amir Arazi last week requesting increased security in the area.

The forum stated: "In the Holy Land, which our fathers dreamt of in exile, nothing is holy anymore. Is this the true face of the protest movement? Defacing pictures of fallen soldiers? Where else will this country fall?"