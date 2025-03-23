As Hesder yeshiva students prepared for drafting to service in the IDF tanks corps, and after saying goodbye to their parents, the new soldiers began a sweeping and happy dance in the induction center’s courtyard, after they completed learning a tractate of Gemara.

The spontaneous dance not only marked the completion of the study, but also symbolized the sharp transition between the world of the yeshiva and the world of the IDF.

Yeshiva students from the Religious Zionism sector combine the worlds of Torah and the army, proving time and time again that there is a feasible possibility of living a life of deep faith in Torah, alongside meaningful security service. The model they embody enables yeshiva graduates to serve full military service and make a true contribution – without sacrificing their spiritual identity and commitment to Jewish Law (Halacha).

The event at the induction center illustrated the power of this combination – Torah and military service, spirit and bravery – very well. The yeshiva students have embarked on a new path as combat soldiers, and it is precisely for this reason that they continue to carry the values of the Torah to the fields of training and battle.

"This is our way of continuing our Torah study even when we are wearing a uniform," said one of the new soldiers. "Finishing a tractate of Gemara at the exact moment of entering the army is a reminder to us and to everyone else, that we come here with content, with values, and with a true sense of mission."