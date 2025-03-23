The IDF Spokesperson reported on Sunday morning that the recruitment of male and female soldiers for the March-April 2025 cohort has begun, as fighting continues on all fronts.

In the coming weeks, thousands of recruits are expected to draft at the recruitment centers throughout the country and begin their military service. The recruits include men and women who are due to serve in significant combat roles in field units.

The recruitment process is taking place as fighting continues on the various fronts, with the training and logistical units ready to induct the new soldiers.

According to IDF data, 62.74% of the new recruits are men and 37.26% are women. The age of the youngest recruit is 18.05, while the oldest is 33.07. The average age of the recruits is 19.27.

Forty-six of the recruits are from families affected by the October 7th massacre.

The total number of new recruits includes 1,133 new immigrants, with the highest number of recruits immigrating from the US, Russia, and Ethiopia. In addition, 709 of the recruits are lone soldiers, and 393 are from communities on the Gaza border.

The IDF emphasized that the recruitment and training programs have been adapted to the current operational needs, while allocating appropriate equipment to all recruits, who will receive full winter equipment, including coats, neck warmers and gloves. Each soldier was given vouchers for purchasing personal equipment, and vegan and vegetarian recruits were provided with appropriate facilities.