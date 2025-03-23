A suspicious object was identified on Saturday evening flying near Or HaNer and Erez, two kibbutzim on the Gaza border. Large military and police forces were rushed to the scene and residents were instructed to enter the safe zones.

The Sderot Municipality informed the residents that Route 34 was closed to traffic between the Sderot-Nir Am junction and Yad Mordechai junction. It was also reported that "all security forces of Sderot as well as military and police forces were deployed throughout the city." Twenty-eight members of the first response team were also placed on alert.

After half-an-hour of nerve-wrecking vigilance, the IDF announced that "the fear of a security incident in the south has been removed," when we learned that the suspicious object was a civilian on a paraglider, who did not coordinate his activity with the IDF.

Israel Railways has also informed that, with the approval of security officials, railway traffic between Sderot and Ashkelon stations, and on the Western Negev line, will resume as usual starting tomorrow, Sunday, at 05:00 AM, after it had been suspended following renewed fighting in Gaza.