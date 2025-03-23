Cambridge University has obtained a High Court injunction preventing pro-Palestine demonstrations from taking place during graduation ceremonies this summer, the Daily Mail reported.

The four-month order, granted yesterday, restricts protests in designated areas of the university’s campus until the end of July. The ruling follows significant disruptions caused by pro-Gaza protests at last year’s graduation ceremonies, which affected more than 1,600 students.

Last month, the university’s attempt to secure a five-year injunction against direct action related to the conflict was dismissed by a judge. However, the institution returned to the High Court on Wednesday, seeking a temporary injunction to prevent disruptions at multiple graduation events scheduled until July 26, the final ceremony of the academic year.

The European Legal Support Center (ELSC) opposed the request, arguing that the injunction represents a “disproportionate infringement” on protesters' human rights and sets a “dangerous precedent” for campus demonstrations.

In his ruling, Mr. Justice Soole upheld the university’s request, citing an "imminent and real risk of a recurrence" of direct action and a "strong probability" of further disruption if the injunction was not granted. “I believe there is a compelling need for the granting of an injunction,” he stated.

A university spokesperson welcomed the court’s decision, emphasizing that the measure aims to protect students’ right to graduate and safeguard sensitive university facilities.

In response, the activist group Cambridge for Palestine condemned the ruling, describing it as “a violent move to criminalize and police our movement.”

Anna Ost, senior legal officer at the ELSC, also criticized the decision, stating: “It is more important than ever to resist attempts to prevent protests supporting Palestinian liberation. The university is trying to silence their critics with this injunction.”

The ruling marks a significant development in the ongoing debate over campus protests and the university’s response to political activism within its grounds.

"This was never about preventing lawful protest. The injunction safeguards a very small part of the university estate from an occupation that would prevent graduations from going ahead. It also protects the right of our staff to work," the University spokesperson added.