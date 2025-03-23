Red alert sirens were activated in central Israel shortly before 7:30 am this morning (Sunday) as the result of a missile launched from Yemen.

Sirens were also heard in Samaria and the Jerusalem area.

The IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory."

"Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the military stated.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have repeatedly launched ballistic missiles at Israel over the last week. The Iranian-backed terrorist organization fired missiles at Israel on Thursday day morning, Thursday night, and Friday night.