An “act of faith” worth 5.8 billion euros to the “new Syria”: The Donors Conference organized by the European Union certifies the change of pace in the West’s relations with Damascus after the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime and the arrival to power of Ahmad al Sharaa, known as “al Julani”. The conference raised 5.8 billion euros in loans and grants, 80 percent of which from the EU. From the Commission alone, Ursula von der Leyen announced, 2.5 billion euros are arriving in Damascus.

Six billion a week after the worst religious pogrom in recent history?

A new regime ruled by a former jihadist who until December had a $10 million bounty on his head, who is building an Islamic dictatorship and who has just organized a religious pogrom of Alawites?

It is eye-opening. Mouth-dropping.

Once the massacres were over, the dictator welcomed in Brussels formed his new government: 21 ministers, all Sunni Muslims and of 154 government appointments, 150 are Sunni. Not bad for “diversity”.

Meanwhile, the European embassies in Damascus are reopening: today the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock flew to Syria. Two months ago the dictator had refused to shake her hand. But evidently there is no “Sofagate” that can stop her.

Amine Ayoub of the Middle East Forum warns: “You cannot go from being an al-Qaeda affiliate to a human rights defender overnight.” He emphasized the concept of taqiyya, used to describe the deception sanctioned by the Islamic religion to consolidate power.

Are Europeans stupid? Or a mixture of cynicism and naivety? Or is it corruption? We have seen Qatargate.

Is the EU aware that it is funding a Taliban emirate in the Mediterranean?

A bloodthirsty Islamist coalition, responsible for the massacre of thousands of innocents - Christians, Alawites, Druze and other minorities - has just taken power in Damascus. The European Commission, always ready to lecture Hungary on “rule of law” and “protection of minorities” to the point of cutting off its funding, remains strangely silent in the face of jihadist massacres. And when it comes out of its silence it is to announce 2.5 billion for the Syrian Caliphate.

I see it as an absolute scandal.

A group of Christians gathered on the border between Israel and Syria on the Golan Heights to ask the European Union, Israel and the United States to protect Christians in Syria. Shadi Khalloul, who helped organize the gathering, said: “We have stories of Christians in Syria killed by jihadists or captured by jihadists who tried to convert them to Islam by force. A man preferred to die rather than submit to Islam.” Khalloul is part of Israel’s Aramaic Maronite Christian community. “Some of these jihadists are saying it loud and clear to Christians: that your turn will come after the Alawites,” said Khalloul, president and founder of the Israeli Aramaic Christian Association.

Everyone knows that the UN agency for the Palestinians, UNRWA, is an arm of the terrorists in Gaza. Yet, the European Union continues to shower them with money.

The Islamic University of Gaza lists four projects on its website that the European Union has funded.

The German government has spent 8 million euros of taxpayers’ money “to improve the energy efficiency of mosques in Morocco”.

The European Commission has allocated 80 million euros to Muslim Brotherhood NGOs. Not to mention that the Commission has allocated another 24.3 million euros per year to Erdogan to help Turkish women take care of their children so that they can return to work.

Europe appears to be subservient to these regimes.

Those six billion make me think that the blindness is even deeper than I suspected. As for the consequences of this inexorable rise of radical Islam in Muslim countries and in Europe, it is safe to say that we have not yet seen anything of what awaits us.