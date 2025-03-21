Mr. Netanyahu - We Must Honor the Supreme Court

The recent Supreme Court-issued stay order by Justice Ruth Kanfi Steinitz against the dismissal of Shin Bet (Shabak) Director Ronen Bar must be honored - not because of the individual involved, but because the principle at stake is far more important to the future of our country.

We simply cannot afford, as a nation, to proceed down the slippery slope where decisions issued by the Supreme Court can be ignored.

Mr. Netanyahu may certainly not like what the Court may ultimately rule in this matter, but by the same token, it doesn't take much imagination to envision future scenarios in which Mr. Netanyahu would rely on others to honor a Supreme Court ruling with which they disagree.

For the sake of national stability, I do, however, have one suggestion: this case should be adjudicated by the full bench of the Supreme Court.

It is no secret that the current President of the Supreme Court, Justice Yitzhak Amit, assumed office through a contested appointment process. In the current polarized climate, any perception that Justice Amit handpicked a panel to rule against the government would risk delegitimizing the Court’s decision in the eyes of a significant portion of the public. By referring the matter to the full court, this danger can be avoided.

The ruling - whether for or against the government’s position - will carry more weight, greater credibility, and, most importantly, broader acceptance across the spectrum of Israeli society.

I am not naïve.

I could write extensively here against our current Supreme Court.

But despite this, I recognize that the principle that their rulings must be honored is overwhelmingly critical for our nation's survival.

________________________________________

Dr. Aaron Lerner heads IMRA - Independent Media Review and Analysis, since 1992 providing news and analysis on the Middle East with a focus on Arab-Israeli relations