As part of the lessons learned from the October 7th Massacre and the fact that alerts by IDF lookouts about Hamas terrorist training exercises were ignored, the IDF Intelligence Directorate has begun integrating the lookouts into its operational arrays.

Kan News reported that the Intelligence Directorate's Unit 9900 has begun passing intelligence information directly to the lookouts' operations centers including real-time updates from Units 504 and 8200 and information from the field on suspects in the area, early alerts, and unusual identifications so that the lookouts are connected to the wider intelligence picture.

The pilot program began in the north and south, and will soon be adopted in all lookout operations centers. With the new program, when a vehicle approaches the border, the lookouts will be altered if it belongs to terrorists.

Such an alert, which changes their outlook on the situation, will help the lookouts perform their jobs more efficiently.