A senior Israeli delegation will visit the White House early next week for high-level strategic consultations regarding Iran, Axios reported on Thursday. The discussions come as President Donald Trump has given Tehran a two-month window to negotiate a new nuclear deal, warning of potential military action if an agreement is not reached.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team are skeptical about the chances of a deal and seek to coordinate with the US on potential military responses, the report noted. This will mark the first meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group (SCG) since Trump took office, underscoring the forum’s importance in shaping bilateral policy on Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Per the report, the Israeli delegation will be led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi. Other representatives will include officials from the National Security Council, military, Mossad, Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, and Atomic Energy Commission. Their US counterparts will be led by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, with participation from the State Department, Pentagon, and intelligence agencies.

According to the report, a senior US official stated that discussions will center on Iran’s nuclear program and potential US-Iran negotiations. Additional topics on the agenda include the ongoing war in Gaza and Israel’s border negotiations with Lebanon. The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment, while the White House has not yet responded to inquiries.