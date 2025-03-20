The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that over the past few hours, IDF troops began conducting ground activity in the area of "Shabura" in Rafah.

As part of the activity, the troops dismantled a number of terrorist infrastructure.

Simultaneously, IDF troops are continuing ground activity in northern and central Gaza.

The IDF added that in recent months, Hamas terrorists exploited a site in northern Gaza—which previously served as the “Turkish” hospital—as a command and control center, from which they directed and carried out terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel.

In response, IDF troops operated to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure at the site Furthermore, over the past few hours, the IAF has continued to target and dismantle terrorists and terrorist infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip.

"The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the citizens of the State of Israel," the military stated.

Yesterday, IDF troops began targeted ground activities in the central and southern Gaza Strip in order to expand the security zone and create a partial buffer between northern and southern Gaza. As part of the ground activities, the troops expanded their control further to the center of the Netzarim Corridor.

An IDF spokesman stated that Israel began a focused ground operation in central and southern Gaza, with the goal of expanding the security zone and creating a partial buffer area between northern and southern Gaza.

IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee warned: "IDF forces have begun a limited ground operation in central Gaza. Movement from northern to southern Gaza through the Salah al-Din road is forbidden. Travel is permitted only by means of the coastal road."