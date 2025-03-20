Defense Minister Israel Katz held a security situational assessment this evening (Thursday) with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir in which he approved the continuation of the IDF's military operations in Gaza.

Katz emphasized the importance of continuing the military pressure on the Hamas terrorist organization and instructed the IDF to continue its intensified activity in Gaza until the goals of the war are achieved - primarily the release of the hostages.

"Military pressure is affecting Hamas's position, we are not stopping until the hostages are released," the Defense Minister stated.

The head of the Operations Directorate, the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, the head of COGAT, the Commander of the Home Front Command, representatives of the Mossad and Shin Bet, and other senior figures in the defense establishment also participated in the situational assessment.