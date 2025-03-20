Often referred to as the “suicide disease,” CRPS (Complex Regional Pain Syndrome) is a condition associated with the malfunction of the nervous system. For Sara Rosensweig of Jerusalem, a 36-year-old mother of four, CRPS is not just letters, but her life.

The pain of CRPS started in Sara’s stomach and spread to her entire body. By the time she finally got the diagnosis of CRPS in March of 2022, Sara was completely incapacitated, needing aid and a wheelchair to move about.

Her hope for a functioning, pain-free life began when she was recommended to the Spero Clinic in Fayetteville, Arkansas. For six months, she received life-changing treatments, costing over $200,000. Her pain decreased by 75%, and she left the clinic on her own two feet.

It was not enough. She returned with her husband Matanya to Israel, where her condition worsened. She is now in the emergency room twice a week, where she is given high doses of painkillers. Sara must return to the Spero Clinic.

To continue living, she must finish electrical stimulation therapy that helped her so much. This specialized treatment and related expenses are extremely costly — an additional $100,000! Sara needs at least three more months of treatment to rid her of the burning chronic pain that has taken over her life!

