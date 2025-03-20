Imagine a basketball team where the point guard harbors a deep dislike for the shooting guard. Instead of passing the ball to him, the point guard deliberately opts for another teammate—even if that player is less skilled or poorly positioned to score. This internal conflict undermines the team’s overall performance. A good coach, recognizing the issue, would ensure these two players aren’t on the court together. Better yet, a good coach would seek to trade one of them away.

Things change too fast. Ronen Bar will be staying, at least for a while, on his job. I have updated the article accordingly.

Netanyahu versus Ronen Bar

Imagine a basketball team where the point guard harbors a deep dislike for the shooting guard. Instead of passing the ball to him, the point guard deliberately opts for another teammate—even if that player is less skilled or poorly positioned to score. This internal conflict undermines the team’s overall performance. A good coach, recognizing the issue, would ensure these two players aren’t on the court together. Better yet, a good coach would seek to trade one of them away.

Living in the U.S. under the latest Trump administration taught me an important lesson: loyalty to the president among cabinet members outweighs all other qualifications. Loyalty serves as the glue that unites a team, ensuring they work toward fulfilling their leader’s goals and vision. When all team members share a high-level objective, they support one another, morale soars, and efficiency improves. If the president’s decisions align with the will of the majority, a cohesive team implementing those decisions—backed by mutual support—produces outstanding results.

In Israel, a similar argument applies to the internal politics shaping the current atmosphere. The prime minister sought to replace the internal security chief due to longstanding animosity between them. The public remained divided—some accused the prime minister of acting out of self-interest, while others defended his motives. However, the strained relationship between these two leaders likely hindered effective information sharing and the critical brainstorming necessary for sound decision-making during Israel's ongoing war.

Cohesive teamwork is essential for saving lives and achieving victory with minimal cost, yet Bibi’s and Bar’s mutual aversion must have impaired this process. This situation was unacceptable and required immediate attention. However, it became clear that dismissing Ronen Bar at this urgent moment could create more disarray than his continued tenure. As a result, Ronen Bar will remain in his position, at least until the situation in Gaza stabilizes.

It doesn’t matter whether one of these leaders is right or wrong. In the midst of a war for survival, the decision-making team cannot afford the dissonance that currently plagues Israel’s leadership. If the situation does not change and both leaders make true peace with each other, one of them will have to be removed—just like in our basketball analogy. If Prime Minister Netanyahu is the LeBron James of the government team, the logical conclusion is that Ronen Bar will have to go if things do not work out. The specifics of their conflict are irrelevant; what matters is that these two leaders must work together with complete confidence and mutual trust. Without this unity, the consequences for the Jewish state could be catastrophic.

Many in Israel suffer from "Netanyahu Derangement Syndrome" (NDS). To them, it does not matter what Bibi does—he is always guilty, even when he makes the right decisions. This is a clear mental disorder, as it blinds them to reality. Their hatred prevents them from seeing beyond their emotions.

As prime minister, Bibi must consider the full scope of Israel’s future when making decisions. He cannot and should not sacrifice countless future lives and livelihoods to save a few in the present. The price paid for rescuing hostages must not exceed the cost in terms of other human lives. This principle must guide every decision he makes.

Yet those afflicted with NDS twist every word and action to fit their narrative, always seeking a way to accuse him of ulterior motives. “He’s a criminal!” they scream. “He should be in jail!” they demand. Their obsession blinds them to reason, turning every move he makes into a fabricated scheme to escape justice.

This is not the time to create instability in the government—it is a time for unity and harmony. Israel is facing one of the most challenging periods in its history, and we simply cannot afford the chaos that some public and private figures are pushing for.

The best path forward is to allow Netanyahu to assemble and lead a team that aligns with his vision and works in complete harmony. If you truly care about making the best possible decisions for Israel’s future, you should advocate for a government free of internal conflict—one that operates like a well-oiled machine, driven by a shared commitment to success.