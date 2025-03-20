Jonathan Peretz, a paratrooper who was injured in his leg during the battle on October 7, has become a father for the first time.

Jonathan married his wife Galia from Kibbutz Sa'ad just a week after he was injured. Alongside the joy, the family is still coping with morning his brother, Daniel, who was killed in battle and whose body is being held in Gaza.

Their father, Rabbi Doron Peretz, who has become a grandfather, shared his feelings in a conversation with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News: "There is a lot of joy mixed with the reality of everything that has happened. Everything is mixed. He was born three days after we finished mourning."

"It is a continuous struggle, because Daniel is still hostage. This open wound continues to be here. The memorial for Daniel was two weeks ago, and two weeks later we had a grandson born to us. There is a lot of joy, there is hope. Still, a year and a half has passed since the massacre, and there is great joy here," says Rabbi Peretz.

The family, which has faced difficult moments since the beginning of the war, continues to live between the past and the present. "From the beginning, the experiences were steeped in mixed emotions. It was very difficult, with a lot of suffering, and also gratitude. From the first day, two sons fought in Nahal Oz. Four hours after Daniel was killed, Jonathan was injured. Jonathan, who was injured, managed to recover and return to life, even to get married, while his brother was missing, we didn’t know yet that he had been killed."

In conclusion, Rabbi Peretz expresses the feelings that have accompanied him since: "The Lord gave and the Lord took away. He took Daniel and gave us Jonathan. We could have lost two sons in one day, as happened to other families, and that’s why we feel a lot of blessing and gratitude. All the time, I feel pain, suffering, and also joy and gratitude – because it could have been much worse."