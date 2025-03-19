Following severe clashes between police and protesters at a left-wing anti-government demonstration in Jerusalem on Wednesday, a taxi driver allegedly ran over a demonstrator.

The incident transpired when activists from the leftist Standing Together movement blocked the road. The taxi driver continued driving and collided with a protester, who reportedly lost consciousness. He was lightly injured and was evacuated to receive medical treatment.

Beforehand, dozens of demonstrators began clashing with police and Border Police officers and attempted to break through the barricades.

The police claim that in one case, a rioter hit a Border Police officer over the head using a sign.

So far, the police have arrested four suspects for disturbing public order, threats, and violence.