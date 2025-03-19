Among the many mitzvot in the Torah, few carry as much historical, spiritual, and national significance as yishuv ha’aretz—the commandment to settle and dwell in the Land of Israel. This mitzvah is not merely a practical directive; it is a divine mandate that has shaped Jewish destiny for millennia. From Avraham Avinu’s first steps in the land to the modern State of Israel’s remarkable revival, yishuv ha’aretz remains at the heart of Jewish identity and national purpose.

At its core, yishuv ha’aretz is the fulfillment of God’s promise to the Patriarchs. The Torah repeatedly emphasizes that the Land of Israel is the eternal inheritance of the Jewish people. In Bamidbar (33:53), we are commanded, “And you shall possess the land and dwell in it, for I have given you the land to possess it.” The Ramban (Nachmanides) counts this as one of the 613 mitzvot, highlighting its ongoing relevance and necessity.

Throughout history, Jews have yearned to return to the Land of Israel, often at great sacrifice. In every exile, from Babylon to Spain to Eastern Europe, the dream of Zion never faded. The words of Lecha Dodi—“Arise, go out from amidst the upheaval”—were not just poetic; they were a directive to restore Jewish presence in the Holy Land. Those who fulfilled this mitzvah throughout the centuries—whether by making aliyah under difficult conditions or by supporting those who could—understood that yishuv ha’aretz is not only a personal obligation but a national mission.

Today, the modern fulfillment of this mitzvah takes on even greater significance. The establishment of the State of Israel is nothing short of miraculous, a divine gift that our ancestors could only dream of. Every home built, every community established, and every new immigrant who arrives strengthens the Jewish people’s connection to their land. While political and security challenges remain, the mitzvah of yishuv ha’aretz reminds us that our presence in the land is not just a matter of sovereignty—it is a sacred duty.

Some argue that yishuv ha’aretz is no longer obligatory or that it applies only in messianic times. However, leading rabbinic authorities, from the Vilna Gaon to Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak HaKohen Kook, have emphasized that the mitzvah is as binding today as ever. In fact, the Gemara (Ketubot 110b) teaches that one should always strive to live in the Land of Israel, even if it means leaving behind the comforts of the Diaspora.

Yet, yishuv ha’aretz is not only about physical presence—it is also about spiritual and moral commitment. The Land of Israel is not just a geographical location; it is the setting for a uniquely Jewish society, one built on Torah values, justice, and holiness. When Jews settle in Israel with the intention of building a Torah-based nation, they transform the land into what it was always meant to be—a beacon of divine light for the world.

As we navigate the challenges of our times, we must remember that yishuv ha’aretz is more than a historical obligation—it is a living mitzvah that calls upon every Jew to take part in the unfolding redemption of our people. Whether through aliyah, supporting Israeli communities, or deepening our connection to the land through learning and prayer, we each have a role to play. Now more than ever, embracing this mitzvah is not just a fulfillment of the past—it is the key to our future.

Yonaton Behar is one of the founders of the community of Har Bracha in the Shomron. He can be reached at: [email protected]