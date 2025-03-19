It’s not often you meet a religious woman, real estate agent and mother of eight, who has been spotlighted as a New York Real Estate Journal professional woman and is a winner of multiple “40 under 40” awards for real estate sales. All this as a speech-language pathologist.

After growing up in a traditional Chabad Lubavitch household based on respect for leadership, Esther Reizes-Lowenbein is on a new mission, requesting that President Trump institute a moment of silence in all schools.

I have known Esti, as her friends call her, for many years. She could be featured as a fashion model, a baker, or an amazing activist. She wears so many hats so well.

I recently asked her to join the prestigious ZOA Coalition Slate to help garner votes for a platform of one strong Israeli slate that includes Judea and Samaria, fights the BDS movement and supports many of the issues that President Trump, soon-to-be Ambassador Mike Huckabee and most of the Likud Party leadership in Israel support.

When she shared her idea for a moment of silence with me, I knew I had to share it with you. She has sent this to various people in The White House:

Dear President Trump,

With deepest respect and heartfelt certainty in your clarity, I write to you today with a matter that transcends politics and touches the very soul of our nation. This is an opportunity uniquely destined for your leadership—a mission of moral clarity and transformative impact: the national institution of a "Moment of Silence" in schools across America.

Throughout history, leaders are remembered not merely for policies enacted but for the enduring legacies they leave imprinted on the hearts and minds of generations. You, Mr. President, have proven time and again that you are a leader who defies convention, accomplishing what many deemed impossible. You recognized Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel, brokered historic peace agreements, and reshaped the global political landscape. Yet, there remains one mission that speaks not only to your bold leadership but to the very heart of your faith and values—the mission championed by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

The Rebbe saw the "Moment of Silence" as the most critical action a President could undertake to nurture the moral foundation of the nation. This was not merely a suggestion; it was his heartfelt plea—a sacred call to awaken the innate goodness within every child. The Rebbe emphasized that true education goes beyond academics; it instills values, purpose, and a connection to something greater than oneself. In his wisdom, he understood that a brief daily pause—a "Moment of Silence"—could achieve what countless policies cannot: the quiet cultivation of self-reflection, gratitude, and moral clarity in the hearts of millions of young Americans.

Today, more than ever, America yearns for this. In an era marked by noise, distraction, and division, the simple act of silent reflection has become a universal gesture of respect and introspection. It transcends religious boundaries, political affiliations, and cultural differences. Across the nation, in schools, public gatherings, and solemn events, we observe moments of silence to honor, to reflect, and to unite.

The political tides are uniquely favorable. Chief Justice John Roberts himself has articulated the constitutional soundness of a "Moment of Silence," affirming that it aligns with the First Amendment and honors the spirit of religious freedom. Moreover, bipartisan respect for this practice has grown, with communities across America embracing it as a symbol of unity and moral grounding.

Mr. President, you have often spoken of your deep conviction that your life has been guided by divine providence. Your visit to the Rebbe’s resting place was not a mere political gesture; it was a moment of profound connection to a vision greater than oneself. This is your opportunity to fulfill that vision—to enact an executive order that will leave an indelible mark on the soul of America.

Imagine the transformative power of millions of children, each morning, pausing in silent reflection. Imagine the ripple effect of that stillness, fostering kindness, accountability, and a renewed sense of purpose across our great nation. This is more than a policy; it is a legacy. A legacy that will be etched in the annals of history as the moment when America paused—and in that silence, found its strength.

With deepest respect and heartfelt certainty in your clarity,

Esther

The Rebbe strongly warned Chabad to never become formally and officially involved in politics. Thus, Chabad, as such, has no representation in the Knesset, on its own or as part of any party. That said, the Rebbe had very strong views on many issues, and often those views corresponded with various political positions. We can all agree that for Israel and fighting antisemitism, President Trump has been an advocate like no other at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Cindy Grosz is The Jewess Patriot, Radio’s Premiere Jewish Activist syndicated through Conservative Television of America, Real Talk Radio and the Black and White Network. The show streams through RokuTV, Amazon FireTV, iHeart, Spotify and Deezer and out of Israel through Jewish Podcasts. She ran as a pro-Trump congressional candidate in 2020. She is the chair of Jewish Vote GOP and a Jewish advisor for many 2022 candidates. Her lawsuit against the NYCDOE exposes scandals and corruption within public schools. She can be reached through [email protected]