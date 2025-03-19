During an anti-government demonstration on Wednesday in Jerusalem, several drivers parked their vehicles in the middle of the road to block traffic. However, the police did not tow the vehicles and only fined the drivers 1,000 NIS.

The police stated that in the last hour, several protesters began to disturb public order near the protest area; parking vehicles on the travel lanes and blocking the Joint Junction and Paris Square in the capital.

The police added: "We call on the protesters to continue protesting legally, to listen to the officers' instructions, and to avoid disrupting public order in the city, endangering commuters, and harming the freedom of motion of many Jerusalem residents and commuters."