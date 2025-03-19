Residents of Migdal HaEmek are still reeling from the loss of inspirational figure Rabbi Tzion Chazan, of blessed memory.

R’ Chazan endured poverty and hardship throughout his whole life, yet he always remained joyful. His acquaintances eulogized him, describing him as a righteous and honest man who always sought to bring joy to others and could not bear to see others in pain.

In recent years, R’ Chazan underwent several catheterization procedures, yet he always remained known for his dedication to communal service.

Please click here to help>>>

R’ Chazan passed away just days after the engagement of his daughter. Rabbi Grossman, the Chief Rabbi of Migdal HaEmek, has initiated a plea to Jews around the world, urging them to support R' Chazan's family after his sudden death.

R’ Tzion’s family lives in a rented apartment and owns no assets — no vehicle, no pension funds, and no financial savings. With her husband’s passing, his widow is left living in poverty with her young daughters, and their situation is dire.

CLICK HERE FOR A PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM THE WIDOW MARGOLIT CHAZAN