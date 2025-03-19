Godwin's Law states: "As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler approaches one."

The Nazis and fascists have taken over. They prove their Nazi bonafides by defending Jews from antisemitism and punishing those who support the mass murder of Jews.

Wait a minute. Huh?

Godwin’s Law may need to be updated. Everything is now called Nazi – except persecuting Jews, attacking Jews, calling for the mass murder of Jews, or actually committing mass murder against the Jews.

Elon Musk’s recent retweet of a post claiming that Hitler, Stalin, and Mao are not responsible for the millions of murders their regimes committed is deeply concerning and more than worthy of criticism. However, the everpresent shouts of “Nazi!” are meaningless when they come from people who have ignored, excused, or even praised the most Nazi-like behavior towards Jews for the last year and a half.

From the celebrations of the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust that began before the blood of those slaughtered on October 7 had begun to dry, to the calls for a new and even worse Holocaust, to the assaults on Jews and pogroms at synagogues, Jews in America have been subject to a repeat of 1930s Germany, with a repeat of 1940s Germany constantly being threatened.

And yet the supposed enemies of Nazism and fascism, who suddenly found their voice now that the orange man is back, have either been silent in the face of the real Nazis or defended the rights of the Nazis to terrorize Jews.

-If you were silent when a class on Israel at Columbia University was forced to be held underground in what the professor teaching the course jokingly called a “bunker,” don’t talk to us about Nazis now.

-If you were silent when a Chabad campus rabbi told Jewish students to stay away from campus for their own safety, don’t talk to us about Nazis now.

-If you were silent in the face of constant calls for genocide against the Jews such as “From the River to the Sea, Palestine is Arab” or calls for the murder of 12 million Jews, twice the number murdered during the Holocaust, don’t talk to us about Nazis now.

-If you were silent when synagogues in New Jersey and California were subjected to pogroms from people who want to finish what the Nazis started, don’t talk to us about Nazis now.

-If you cheered when your leaders said that the real Nazis “have a point” or that those motivated by nothing more than murderous hatred for Jews are “showing exactly what the human emotion should be,” don’t talk to us about Nazis now.

-If you ignore the copies of Mein Kampf found in home after home after home of Hamas members in Gaza and pretend that Hamas is a mere “liberation movement,” don’t talk to us about Nazis now.

The only way anyone who supports Hamas, a genocidal, Hitler-worshipping death cult that seeks global domination for the jihadists, could be more Nazi-like is for them actually to be working in the death camps in the 1940s.

Cracking down on anti-Jewish violence, holding universities accountable for failing to protect Jewish students, and supporting Israel against those who seek to annihilate it, are the most anti-Nazi acts possible, including deporting open Hamas supporters like Mahmoud Khalil as the Trump Administration now seeks to do.

If you can’t see that, don’t talk to us about Nazis now or ever.