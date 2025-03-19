The IDF plan is still in its early stages, but has already created much anger among those due to receive their next call-up, many of whom have served hundreds of days in the past eighteen months, as well as among medical authorities.

Youngsters in pre-military programs express their disapproval and frustration with this plan, claiming that "those who haven't given any of their time and energy to the country, should be the ones called up first now, before calling on the same forces. We give to our country, but the haredim don't contribute their part."

Medical authorities have also voiced their objection to this plan, "We cannot draft soldiers with medical issues to combat positions. There are individual cases where this is possible, but many soldiers could suffer irreversible injuries," says Prof. Nachman Ash, former head medical officer in the IDF.