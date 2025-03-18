Over the past day (Tuesday), the IDF struck dozens of terror targets and terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip, including mid-level and senior-ranking terrorists in Hamas' Political Bureau. The strikes were conducted to damage Hamas' governmental and military capabilities, and to remove threats to the State of Israel and its citizens.

In these strikes, the IDF and ISA eliminated the terrorist Essam al-Da'alis, Head of the Hamas Government and the most senior figure of authority in the Gaza Strip. Essam al-Da'alis replaced Rawhi Mushtaha in this position after he was eliminated in July 2024. In his role, al-Da'alis was responsible for the functioning of Hamas' terror regime in the Gaza Strip and oversaw the integration of all of Hamas’ branches in Gaza and their use for terrorist purposes.

Additionally, based on the information available to the IDF and ISA at this stage, it can be determined with high probability that the following senior terrorists were eliminated over the past day:

Mahmoud Marzouk Ahmed Abu-Watfa - served as Minister of Internal Affairs and was in charge of Hamas' Internal Security Forces, which were used for terrorist purposes.

Bahajat Hassan Mohammed Abu-Sultan - served as Head of Hamas' Internal Security Forces, which were used for terrorist purposes.

Ahmed Amar Abdullah Alhata - served as Hamas' Minister of Justice, which he exploited for terrorist purposes.

The IDF will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organization and remove any threat to the State of Israel.