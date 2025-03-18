Following the collapse of the ceasefire, families of deceased hostages whose bodies were recovered issued a statement in Jerusalem. They warned that continued fighting would lead to more hostage deaths, and urged an immediate ceasefire and return to negotiations to secure the release of all remaining hostages.

Ayelet Svatitzky, daughter of Channah Peri & sister of Nadav Popplewell: "I'm an Israeli British citizen and so were both my brothers. On October 7th, my family was torn apart. My eldest brother, Roi, was murdered on kibbutz Nirim. My other brother, Nadav, and my elderly mother, Channah, were kidnapped and taken to Gaza. After 49 agonizing days, my mother was released. But in June 2024, we received the devastating news—Nadav had been murdered in captivity.”

“For months, I traveled the world, desperately fighting to bring my brother home alive. But unfortunately, it was too late for us. It was too late for so many families whose loved ones were murdered in captivity. But for other hostages—it is NOT too late. THEIR LIVES CAN STILL BE SAVED,” she said.

“There are 59 hostages still trapped in Gaza, enduring unthinkable horrors—starved, tortured, and chained. They are struggling to survive. They can still be saved. They can still be brought home. And those who did not survive deserve to be returned and buried with dignity. We must do everything in our power to bring them back. We must return to the ceasefire and negotiations, and secure their release. A deal is the ONLY way to bring them all back. Please, do not let other families suffer the same fate as mine. There is still time. There are still lives to save. Let's bring them all home,” Ayelet concluded

Noam Peri, daughter of Chaim Peri: "My father, Chaim Peri, was kidnapped alive on October 7th and murdered in captivity. He could have come home alive —just like so many others who died waiting for a deal all these months. Every day without a ceasefire and an hostages agreement in place is another day that innocent lives hang in the balance. Many hostages are still alive, but they are suffering, and time is running out. Every moment wasted could be the difference between life and death.”

“President Trump has already played a key role in reuniting so many families, and we need his leadership—along with the world’s urgent action—to secure a deal now. The hostages cannot wait. We must return to a ceasefire, resume negotiations, and bring them home before it’s too late,” Peri stated.

Carmit Palty-Katzir, sister of Elad Katzir: "I am the daughter of Hanna Katzir, a hostage who returned in critical condition and passed away. I am the daughter of Rami, who was murdered. And I am the sister of Elad Katzir. If a deal had happened in time, we – families who unwillingly paid the heaviest price possible – could have lived a different reality. We must return to the negotiation table to reach a comprehensive agreement where all hostages will return in exchange for ending the war."

Merav Svirsky, sister of Itay Svirsky: "41 hostages have paid with their lives, and we, their families, have paid too. They could have returned to our embrace and rehabilitation, but they never will. We, families who unwillingly and against our wishes paid the heaviest price possible, are raising a red flag and warning: resuming fighting will cost more hostages their lives. We must immediately return to the negotiation table to reach a comprehensive agreement for their return: all hostages in exchange for ending the war."