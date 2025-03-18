When her husband fell ill recently, she kept plowing through her daily routine. Caring for him, earning money, raising their seven children, and keeping the home in order are all on her plate.

Even with all the best efforts, the house is barely afloat, and they don’t even have money for many basic necessities. Recently, she received an eviction notice: 40,000 shekels now, or the streets.

Unable to share her name with the public, this suffering mother is mortified to face her neighbors. She is desperate for the last shred of normalcy - for her family to have a home! She must pay the landlord 40,000 shekels now, so that their lives don’t fall apart.

Rav Y. Zilberman of the Sanhedria in Jerusalem asks the public to help:

“The father of the family, a dear Jew who used to help others, recently fell seriously ill.

His disease took his all his strength, and the house is in a state of collapse.

The family is about to be evicted from their home, and G-d forbid, left without a roof over their heads. Please do not stand by idle!”

