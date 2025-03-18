So Chuck Schumer has finally come around.

From his lofty seat in the Senate, he has come down to join the rest of us…the little people… to noting with alarm the rise of antisemitism here in America.

The key word is Alarm…that this should be happening in the United States…and it is quite something that Schumer would choose The New York Times to spill the beans.

That is quite an admission coming as it does, if tardy, from the minority leader of the Senate. What took so long?

Well, he is a Democrat, and Democrats have rules; number one, that all members must think alike…like AOC, for example.

For all this time, Schumer behaved. He was a reliable fellow traveler. But then something must have snapped to bring on the Pintele Yid…the Jewish Spark.

When that happens, a man becomes quite fearless. Let them go their way, he says. I’m going my way.

As Jews, we are always a people separate and apart, and the ongoing pro-Hamas demonstrations at Columbia U prove the point.

There they are again today, stomping the ground like the storm troopers of yore, and wearing masks to prevent us from seeing how physically repulsive they are.

Maybe that’s what it’s all about…really. Birds of a feather… cliché intended.

Recently, I asked why Jewish students are so timid? How about this for a change…fight back.

Instead, a selection of them, our sons and daughters, appear on Fox News, so attractive, so well-dressed, so well-behaved, so articulate, and so scared.

The bad people won’t let us attend class.

So…DO SOMETHING. Toughen up. Learn Krav Maga…since mommy and daddy can’t protect you anymore out in the wild.

Yes, it’s a big, bad world out there, so you might as well get used to it on campus. Indeed, it is a jungle out there, Jane.

The rude awakening comes to all of us. Chuck Schumer, finally, and of course, Imi Lichtenfeld, the founder of a very special Jewish self-defense, Krav Maga.

I spent 10 years learning the system, with my son, and got up to Brown Belt. I used the knowledge of what I had learned for a section in my novel, “Indecent Proposal.”

The action appears in chapter 21, blow by blow, between Josh and Ibrahim.

First, before publication, I wanted every detail approved by the master, and so I met Imi at the café Ugati in Carmel, Israel.

We spoke for about three hours, in which he taught me something crucial…the art of keeping your silence while all around you is noise and confusion.

Stay calm, but vigilant.

We did have one vital disagreement. Krav Maga, he believed, ought to be available to everyone. I thought otherwise…Jews only. Our secret. Our secret weapon.

I still think I was right.

If only I could persuade our kids on campus.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal.” His novel, “Compulsive,” motivated John W. Cassell to declare “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact here

Engelhard books J.Engelhard

NOW AVAILABLE: The collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, Writings, here