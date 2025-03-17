Yesh Atid, National Unity, Yisrael Beiteinu, and the Democrats submitted a warning letter to the Prime Minister and Attorney General on Monday before submitting a petition against the dismissal of ISA Director Ronen Bar.

"The decision to initiate the dismissal procedure is an illegal decision, which was made in violation of the law, through a severe conflict of interest on the part of the Prime Minister," the joint letter stated.

It further claimed that "this is a decision made through the Prime Minister's severe conflict of interest, all the facts indicate that the decision was based on foreign considerations, connected, among other things, to the ISA's investigation into Prime Minister's Office staff.

"The Prime Minister's statement shows that the decision was made without any concrete and heavy factual basis to justify such a precedential and dramatic move."

The opposition parties also explained that "this is a clear abuse of governmental authority and the considerations that lay at the basis of the decision are foreign and invalid considerations that lay in clear contradiction to the considerations that lead the work of the Israel Security Agency according to the law."

The letter concludes: "As long as the dismissal procedure progresses and a government decision to implement the Prime Minister's decision will be advanced, the factions will submit a petition to the High Court of Justice."