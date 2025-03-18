Helping Wounded Soldiers Rehabilitate

Wounded soldiers, heroes who gave their bodies and souls to protect us, face a harsh reality after their injuries:

• Severe injuries requiring a long and complex rehabilitation process.

• No means of transportation to rehabilitation centers or back home.

• Accessible taxis are nearly nonexistent, and public transportation is not adapted to their needs.

Rehabilitation is critical for them. It includes physical therapy, occupational therapy, emotional support, and advanced treatments that can significantly improve their quality of life. But without a way to reach these services, rehabilitation simply cannot happen.

The result?

They remain stuck at home, isolated, with no way to move forward. The fight to regain their lives becomes even harder. Instead of receiving the support they desperately need, they are left to struggle alone—both with their physical injuries and their emotional challenges.

We have launched an accessible transportation project to ensure that every wounded soldier can reach rehabilitation centers, receive the treatments they need, and return home safely and with dignity.

Now it’s your turn to join the mission:

$25 – and you’ll help turn the wheels and move wounded warriors toward a brighter future!

Donate now



