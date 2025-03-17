Birthright Israel announced today (Tuesday) that Madison Stock (22) from Woodbury, NY, is officially the 10,000th participant in the Birthright Israel volunteer program, which offers highly subsidized volunteer opportunities through its Post-October 7 Volunteer Program.

Madison recently completed her volunteering in Israel, contributing to agricultural projects in Moshav Gamzu, Moshav Zeitan, Moshav Beit Yitzchak, Moshav Gan Haim, and Hinanit. She is still in Israel and has decided to extend her visit. She participated in the classic 10-day Birthright Israel trip last summer, fell in love with the country, and decided to return as a volunteer and give back.

In the U.S., Madison works in event planning and the restaurant business. She has young twin siblings, and both of her parents have recently retired.

“This volunteer program with Birthright Israel has truly inspired me. The impact that volunteers can make here is beyond comprehension. The farmers and communities we supported are incredibly grateful for our help,” said Madison. “Since October 7, we have all felt the same loss and pain, which has brought people together in unique ways. The farmers were hit hard by the lack of people coming to Israel to work, so the fact that we came here to do impactful work was very special for everyone involved. Since 2019, I have been fortunate enough to visit this country, and now it feels like home.”

The Birthright organization stated, "The Birthright Israel Volunteer Program is a cornerstone of Birthright Israel’s mission to strengthen Jewish solidarity globally and deepen ties to Israel through meaningful, hands-on action. It offers Jewish adults, ages 18-50, the chance to make a tangible impact on communities across Israel. Participants will engage in a variety of volunteer activities, including working in food rescue operations to prevent shortages in the Israeli market and supporting kibbutz restoration projects in areas hardest hit by the October 7th attacks and the war that began after that. Volunteers will also have an opportunity to join a special volunteer program to teach young children English in the summer of 2025."

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone of the 10,000 Birthright Israel participants in our successful and impactful volunteer program, and I congratulate Madison and would like to thank her for leaving everything behind take a pause in her life and deciding to come to Israel and taking part in this program,” said Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel, and added: “This initiative underscores Birthright Israel’s commitment to fostering global Jewish solidarity and strengthening ties to the land and people of Israel through meaningful action.”