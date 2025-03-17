Yeshayahu Ben Pinchas, uncle of Captain Avraham Ben Pinchas, who fell in battle in Gaza at the end of 2024, spoke at the Knesset Finance Committee and called for fighting Hamas until victory.

He described how his nephew fought to bring all the hostages back home, until he was killed. He demanded that the IDF continues to fight until victory. In addition, he played a recording in which his nephew asks that if he is killed or kidnapped, no terrorist should be released in return for him and the war must not be stopped.

"We are a nation that sanctifies life, the Arab nation sanctifies death. This why we're talking about suffering and great pain. Avraham told me personally that he wanted to rescue the hostages, but unfortunately he didn't succeed. He fought with ultimate heroism. He was a young platoon commander who put himself on the front line with his tank, and the enemy hit him on the Jewish Sabbath (Shabbat)."

Ben Pinchas played the recording that Avraham sent to a friend of his: "I ask that if I or my body is kidnapped, do not release terrorists or stop the war in any way in order to free me." It is a chilling, but clear recording. We demand that we continue to fight the enemy and destroy evil. We are approaching Passover (Pesach), when we say, "In every generation, they stand against us to destroy us, and the Holy One, blessed be He, saves us from them." Let everyone do their best so that those who want to destroy us will not succeed."

He described the way that the family is coping with the bereavement: "The whole family continues to bravely survive. We pray all the time that the hostages will return home as soon as possible. We all want them to come back, we are all brothers. The enemy wants to destroy us, whether we have a yarmulka on our heads or not. The enemy does not differentiate. We must defeat the evil enemy, and not despair. We must be strengthened, all of us together, as one. With G-d's help, we will win this war."