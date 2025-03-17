What is really happening in Israel in terms of demographics?
,The growth in Jewish demographics in Israel is a critical factor in economic, security scientific and technological growth in the Jewish State. The number of Jewish births in ,2024 (138,698) is 73% higher than in 1995
*500,000 Arabs, who have been away for over a year, are included in the census, contrary to international regulations. 325,000 were included in the 1997 census, and 400,000 in 2005, according to the Palestinian Election Commission. 100,000 overseas births were added to the census between 1995 and 2014, according to the Palestinian Arab Undersecretary of Interior.
*380,000 East Jerusalem Arabs are doubly-counted – by Israel and by the Palestinian Authority. The number grows steadily due to births.
*Over 200,000 Arabs, who married Israeli Arabs are similarly doubly counted. The number expands steadily due to births.
*A 428,000 net-emigration (since the 1997 Palestinian census) is ignored by the Palestinian Authority. In recent years, a 20,000 annual average net-emigration has been documented by Israel's Population and Migration Authority in land, air and sea international passages.
*A 32%artificial inflation of Palestinian Arab births was documented by the World Bank (page 8, item 6) in a 2006 audit.
*The Judea & Samaria Arab fertility rate declined from 9 births per woman in the 1960s to 3 births in 2024, reflecting a sweeping urbanization, a growing female enrollment in higher education, rising marriage age, increased use of contraceptives and youth’s emigration.
*The number of deaths is under-reported for political and financial reasons.
*An artificial inflation of 1.75 million documents a population of 1.5 million Arabs in Judea and Samaria in actuality, not the official 3.25 million.
In January 2025: There exists a 69% Jewish majority in the combined area of Judea, Samaria and pre-1967 Israel, benefitting from a tailwind of fertility and net-immigration, while Arab demography is westernized.
No Arab demographic time bomb; but, a Jewish demographic momentum. More data in these articles and this short video.
