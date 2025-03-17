What is really happening in Israel in terms of demographics?

, The growth in Jewish demographics in Israel is a critical factor in economic, security scientific and technological growth in the Jewish State. The number of Jewish births in ,2024 (138,698) is 73% higher than in 1995

*500,000 Arabs, who have been away for over a year, are included in the census, contrary to international regulations.

325,000 were included in the 1997 census

, and 400,000 in 2005, according to the Palestinian Election Commission.

100,000 overseas births were added

to the census between 1995 and 2014, according to the Palestinian Arab Undersecretary of Interior.

*380,000 East Jerusalem Arabs are doubly-counted – by Israel and by the Palestinian Authority. The number grows steadily due to births.

*Over 200,000 Arabs, who married Israeli Arabs are similarly doubly counted. The number expands steadily due to births.

*A 428,000 net-emigration (since the 1997 Palestinian census) is ignored by the Palestinian Authority. In recent years, a 20,000 annual average net-emigration has been documented by Israel's Population and Migration Authority in land, air and sea international passages.

*A 32%artificial inflation of Palestinian Arab births was documented by the

World Bank (page 8, item 6

) in a 2006 audit.

*The Judea & Samaria Arab fertility rate declined from 9 births per woman in the 1960s to 3 births in 2024, reflecting a sweeping urbanization, a growing female enrollment in higher education, rising marriage age, increased use of contraceptives and youth’s emigration.

*The number of deaths is under-reported for political and financial reasons.

*An artificial inflation of 1.75 million documents a population of 1.5 million Arabs in Judea and Samaria in actuality, not the official 3.25 million.

In January 2025: There exists a 69% Jewish majority in the combined area of Judea, Samaria and pre-1967 Israel, benefitting from a tailwind of fertility and net-immigration, while Arab demography is westernized.

No Arab demographic time bomb; but, a Jewish demographic momentum. More data in

.

