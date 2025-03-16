One of the most exhilarating developments arising from the newly re-elected President Trump was his announcement that he was naming former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee to be the US Ambassador to Israel.

In Israel the news was greeted with a massive, close to unanimous, cheer. Here is a man who not only knows and loves Israel but also has the strategic depth and understanding to serve as an influential advisor to his President, and a trusted interlocutor to Israeli leaders.

Mike Huckabee is the personification of the appreciation of the US Christian Zionist community, some 50 million strong, for the State and People of Israel. That appreciation is not ambivalent, conditional nor ambiguous.

Rather, it is full throated, unapologetic and admiring for the amazing country we have created and continue to nurture.

Recently, however, we hear of possible difficulties in steering his nomination successfully through the Senate. His confirmation hearing has now been postponed again, this time to March 25th,

In a sane world, this would be a joke, a meme, a ridiculous tease.

Sadly, though it is not, and even sadder the driving force for trying to derail Huckabee’s nomination is coming from clueless Jews.

Led by J Street and the Reform Religious Action Center (RAC), they see in Huckabee the personification for the rejection of the delusional “two state solution.” Huckabee not only sees Judea and Samaria as part of Israel. He even – gasp – supports applying Israeli sovereignty to them in whole or in part.

Forget the fact that some 80% of Israelis also believe that there is no viable two state solution. Forget that a growing consensus favors at a minimum applying sovereignty to the Jordan Valley as a means of protecting our longest and most vulnerable border.

What the Progressive lovers of a delusional construct of a peace that has no chance of taking hold are really saying is that they are prioritizing their Progressive and woke sensibilities over the realities of protecting, defending and nurturing the Land of their brethren in Israel.

How these people could continue, post October 7th to hold on to these delusional fantasies is bad enough. But that they would actively subvert the nomination of one Israel’s most stalwart friends in America is another thing.

What the RAC and J Street are saying to the American People is that Israel is not that important to Jews, if it cannot be brought into line as the Progressives would have it. Better to have no friends on our side than friends who do not hew to the Progressive mantra.

Here is a message to sane American Jews and to non-Jewish friends in America: Israelis really want to see Mike Huckabee become the new Ambassador.

Israelis trust Huckabee, and know that he is on our side, that he gets us, and he will bend over backwards to make sure that our needs and desires are correctly conveyed to the President and his advisors.

Mike Huckabee has traveled extensively throughout Israel, met countless Israelis and has seen the highs and lows of this country close up. He is not an uncritical man; quite the contrary, he is thoughtful and discerning.

But what makes Mike Huckabee an inspired choice to be America’s ambassador here is that he profoundly empathizes with us. He is not without his own opinions, not all of which we will all see eye to eye. And he puts America first, as he should.

However, whatever the issue is, know that Mike Huckabee will approach it from the perspective of how it can benefit Israel its strategic position, its existential condition.

Huckabee has a deep and abiding love for Israel. That is far more than one could say about his detractors.

I call on all Americans, Jewish and Christian, to express support for this inspired choice. Let your Senators know that this is an important issue for you. Let your Jewish friends, especially your Reform Jewish friends, know how important and beneficial is this nomination.

And let’s thank our Christian friends for helping to nurture a Mike Huckabee and for their friendship and support for our beloved nation.

Douglas Altabef - is the Chairman of the Board of Im Tirtzu and a Director of the Israel Independence Fund