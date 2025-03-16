The children of Captain Rabbi Avi Goldberg, of blessed memory, who fell in battle in Lebanon, decided to dress up for Purim this year as an “IDF reservist draft summons” [in Hebrew “Tzav (Order) 8”].

Rabbi Goldberg, who taught at the Himmelfarb High School for Boys in Jerusalem, fell in battle in Lebanon in October 2024.

His widow, Rachel, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that "the children had the idea of dressing up as Tzav 8 and they refused to miss out on the festivities and joy of the Purim holiday. We have our own family draft order and that is to choose life anew every single morning."