Hamas captivity survivor Eliya Cohen came with his mother Siggi to the home of the Kauders family in Tzur Hadassah to thank them for the part played by their husband and father, the late First Sergeant (res.) Refael Kauders, for the role he played in Eliya's release.

"Eliya said thank you for Rafael's and our part and even offered to babysit the children. What kind of people!", she added.

Yehudit, Rafael's widow, wrote on her Facebook page that during the visit, the two gave the family a meal: "The most moving meal we've ever received! The sensitive and special Eliya Cohen and his amazing mother Siggi came to give us a big hug and a meal."

Rafael Kauders, 39, was killed in combat against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the north, leaving behind his wife, Yehudit, and four children.