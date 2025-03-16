The IAF on Saturday struck a terrorist cell in the Beit Lahia area, among them was a terrorist who infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th massacre, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The terrorists who were struck were operating a drone intended to carry out terrorist attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

“Based on intelligence regarding the terrorist activity in the area, it can be determined that the drone was consistently used by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, as well as during its activities today,” said the IDF.

A number of terrorists were eliminated in the strike, including terrorists who operated under the cover of journalists, among them:

Mostafa Mohammed Shaaban Hamad, a Hamas terrorist who infiltrated Israel during the October 7th massacre.

Mahmoud Yahya Rashdi Al-Sarraj, a terrorist in Hamas' engineering unit.

Bilal Mahmoud Fouad Abu Matar, a Hamas terrorist who operated under the cover of a photographer.

Mahmoud Imad Hassan Aslim, a terrorist in Hamas' Zeitoun Battalion who operated under the cover of a journalist.

Suhaib Bassem Khaled Nagar, an Islamic Jihad terrorist who was released as part of the latest hostage deal.

Mohammed Alaa Sobhi Al-Jafeer, a Hamas terrorist.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF troops,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.