Of course we wish the Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara good health, however we hope her position is on its way to being dead in the water.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin has begun proceedings to remove her from her post. Her decisions have been constant attempts to override the government and the will of the people., She has thwarted the rule of this government by loudly challenging the existing rule, by disqualifying law after law proposed by the current government. At the beginning of Levin's term, he sent her a law for approval left from the time of the Lapid-Bennett government, but she did not know that and disqualified it. That will be brought up in court by the government.

Government ministers admit that they ask ordinary Knesset members to suggest the laws they wish passed, as she seems to say no to almost anything from the government.

Many of her decisions actually represent the Deep State which until recently ruled the country. She is accused of politicizing her role, defies the government and its legislation; she ignores the democratic will of the people and the government that they voted in. However, her actions as part of the Deep State and the leftist rule will, hopefully, soon be history. Her attempts to resurrect it are what are behind the moves to get rid of her.

The job of the Attorney General is to assist the government in implementing its decisions after checking that laws do not contradict precedents and helping the government present them so that this is not the case.. Not Biarav-Miara. She is blocking them on behalf of the Opposition rather than doing her job. She has become politicized whilst many of her interpretations of the law are twisted to say the least, causing damage.

Despite the war and his heavy workload and responsibilities she has forced Netanyahu to testify multiple times a week in court. Her view is that the haredim should be integrated into the IDF by punishing them without trying to reach agreement. She believes in freezing funds to their institutions and families if they do not enlist, removing their drivers’ licenses and preventing them from leaving Israel. Netanyahu wants to fire Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar. He knows that Baharav-Miara will declare this illegal, given that Bar is probing some of Netanyahu’s staff for their connections with Qatar. She also argued that the judicial overhaul agenda would contravene the law.

The process of removing the Attorney General could take months and possibly be challenged in the High Court. Her tenure is for six years, of which only two have been served. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, one of those leading the push to oust Baharav-Miara, asserted that once the government approves a no-confidence move against the attorney general, she will no longer have any authority.

There are suggestions to split the Attorney General's double role between two people. In Israel, as opposed to the United States, the Attorney General’s Office has become a powerful institution in Israeli governance, taking over duties in a manner unparalleled in democratic theory and practice. The Israeli Attorney General is both the government’s legal counsel and the state’s chief prosecutor. In addition, in the USA, an ingoing president can switch the Attorney General when he enters the White House if he wishes, while in Israel that is not the case.

How interesting it is to watch how Israel has turned righwardt, with the current Attorney General in essence reflecting the agenda of the minority left, the Deep State and rulers of yesteryear. If Israel is a real democracy, reflecting the change in government, Gali Baharav-Miara’s days as the Attorney General are numbered.

It is only a matter of time before we wil know.