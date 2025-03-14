Abdel Hakim Hanini, a senior member of the Hamas movement, states that the "settler attacks in the West Bank are taking place as part of the total war initiated by the criminal Zionist occupation against our Palestinian people in the West Bank, in occupied Jerusalem, and in the Gaza Strip."

Hanini noted on Friday that "the aggression of the settlers and their terrorism against the Palestinian people is carried out with the full support of the occupation government and under the security of its army, in order to implement their malicious plans aimed at displacing our people from their land."

He stated that "these Israeli plans will shatter against the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, regardless of the casualties that may arise as a result."

He called on the Palestinian Arab public to stand against "settler attacks throughout the territories of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem by escalating confrontations and struggles in all arenas."

Hossam Badran, also a senior member of Hamas, stated that the Palestinian Arab people are attached to their land and will not abandon their homeland under any circumstances.

"Our people (the Palestinians) will thwart all plans for displacement and will remain a shield to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque from the brutality of the occupation and its Judaization," Badran said.